Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 14 to 20

From potential state propositions to toilet papering to kidnapping charges, here are this week’s – Sept. 14 to 20 – news stories:

Proposition 2, one of 10 propositions on the ballot in California, would authorize a $10 billion bond to be spent on the repair, upgrade and construction of public and charter schools. The funding is specifically designed to aid schools with low-income students, second-language learners, and/or foster youth. The proposition, if passed, would increase annual state costs by $500 million for the next 35 years.

Students and alumni had mixed reactions to last week’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Positive, negative and neutral feelings seem to surround the upcoming election.

The FBI is investigating a possible assassination attempt on former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump. Ryan Routh has been identified as the culprit and is being charged with possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He faces a potential 15 years for the first charge and 5 years for the second.

Sansue Bee Vang of Oroville is facing multiple sexual assault charges against a child under 14 years old and an adult woman, said the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. Vang is the founder and leader of a Hmong religious organization, Kev Ntseeg Leej Niam Kee Tiam Vaj Lis Thum, which is based in Oroville. Both victims knew Vang through the organization. Vang remains in custody on a no-bail hold and will appear in Butte County Superior Court on Oct. 3 to set a jury trial date.

Phishing scams are the most common cybercrime that students encounter. Due to this, students need to be aware of the many ways they can be targeted and protect themselves. Internet Technology Services is going to host an event called Festival of the Phishes on Oct. 1 to educate students on the importance of cyber security and the warning signs of possible scams.

A Chico man — Jose Alvarado-Rodriguez — was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court on charges related to the attempted kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman in Downtown Chico, the Butte County District Attorney’s Office said. Alvarado-Rodriguez was arrested last Thursday on Sept. 12. A search warrant was obtained for his person, car and home.

Megan Dahle, a republican assemblywoman for District 1, is running for California state senator this November. The current state senator Brian Dahle, her husband, has reached his lifetime term limit. She is running against republican candidate and Chico local, David Fennell. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

The City of Chico filed an 80-page motion on Aug. 31 which proposes withdrawal from the Warren v. Chico settlement, which created multiple regulations and procedures related to Chico’s treatment of its homeless population. The motion for relief argues that the settlement has reached the end of its effectiveness and is now impeding Chico residents’ quality of life. The city promises to continue operating the Pallet Shelters, created from the settlement, through at least early 2027, as well as one alternate site of the City of Chico’s choosing until the end of 2024.

University Police were asked to investigate a toilet papering on and around the side of Butte Hall facing Meriam Library on Monday. The toilet paper was obtained from multiple men’s restrooms and was cleaned up promptly by facility management services.

Michael Johnson is running for Chico City Council District 1 to take the seat of current Council Member Sean Morgan. Johnson has lived in Chico since 2010 and is a Chico State alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Relations. Johnson is running against former Chico Police Chief Michael O’Brien. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

Michael O’Brien, local politician and former Chico Police Chief, is running for Chico City Council District 1. Morgan has endorsed O’Brien to take his place. O’Brien is running against local businessman Michael Johnson. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

Chico Regional Airport and the City of Chico have been working to bring back flights to the region by applying for two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation and summoning financial support from the local community and businesses. It is expected that air service could return to Chico as early as the start of the fall 2025 semester at Chico State.

David Fennell, a republican politician from Chico, is running for California State Senate District 1. Fennell was raised in Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County and attended Santa Clara University in Silicon Valley. There, he majored in science in commerce and graduated with a degree in marketing. Fennell is running against the republican candidate and current Assemblywoman Megan Dahle. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

Proposition 3, one of 10 propositions on the ballot in California, would be an amendment that changes the language around same-sex marriage in the Constitution of California. The Constitution of California has outlined in Article 1, Section 7.5. that, “Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.” This section was rendered federally unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2012, however, it still sits in the state constitution. Prop 3 will not change who is legally able to marry in California, but it would instead remove the language that specifies marriage to be only between a man and woman.

