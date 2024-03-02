Navigate Left
    3 Union tentative agreements to be voted on at CSU Board of Trustees March 4 meeting

    Grace Stark
    Grace Stark, News Editor // March 2, 2024
    The California State University Board of Trustees will convene Monday to approve tentative agreements with several unions.

    The meeting will discuss the California Faculty Association, Teamsters Local 2010 and the Academic Professionals of California tentative agreements.

    During the meeting, the CSU Board of Trustees will discuss the ratification of the tentative agreements previously voted on by each union. The meeting will take place at Glenn S. Dumke Auditorium in Long Beach.

    The CFA tentative agreement was approved by 76% of voters on Feb. 19. Details of the tentative agreement can be found here.

    In an email, CFA Chico Chapter President Tim Sistrunk said that he does not foresee the rejection of the CFA tentative agreement at the meeting.

    “The full faith of the CO is invested in keeping their word, I think the BOT will ratify the agreement,” Sistrunk said in the email.

    On Feb. 16., 84% of Teamsters Local 2010 members voted on the ratification of the Jan. 19 working conditions agreement contract. The vote resulted in 91% of voters voting to approve it. The details of the contract can be found here.

    The APC vote took place from Feb. 14-21, resulting in 95% of nearly 2,000 members voting to ratify the agreement. Details of the agreement can be found here.

    The Orion is currently waiting to hear back from the CSU Board of Trustees and members of APC and Teamsters Local 2010, and will update as more information is made available.

    Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].
    Grace Stark, News Editor
    Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor.

