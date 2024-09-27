Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 21 to 27

From power outages to attempted murder charges to remembering Chico State’s best here are this week’s — Sept. 21- to 27 — news stories:

The popular “love” mural by Chico muralist Jed Speer is no longer in place as a different owner has taken over the building located on the corner of Humboldt and Park Avenue.

This article was written by reporter Rebecca Gonzalez.

Proposition 4, one of ten propositions coming to the California ballot this November, if passed will issue $10 billion in bonds to fund parks, environmental protection, water infrastructure, energy and flood protection projects. Should the proposition pass it will increase state costs by about $400 million annually for 40 years to repay the bond. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller.

A man holding a wooden club while walking around campus on Monday was taken to the hospital by University Police. The man made concerning statements to UPD which led to him being admitted for a mental health evaluation.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

Hundreds of volunteers organized to clean up Bidwell Park, Sandy Gulch and Little Chico Creek on Saturday. This annual cleanup, hosted by the Butte Environmental Council, stretched across Chico as community members, Chico State clubs, City Council members and schools participated in keeping our city clean.

This article was written by reporter Chris Hutton and multimedia editor Jenna McMahon.

Tenessa Audette, Republican Mayor of Redding is running against Heather Hadwick for California State Assembly District 1. Audette received her Bachelor’s in political science from Sonoma State University and has previously been a district representative in the state senate. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

A $15 million dollar lawsuit against Elon Musk was filed last week by game company Cards Against Humanity over trespassing on and damaging a vacant plot of land owned near the border in Texas. The property was bought by Cards Against Humanity in 2017 in an effort to stop the building of a potential border wall.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

Dominic Lencioni, a concrete industry management major, passed away earlier this month on Sept. 7 at the age of 19. University Communications emailed the Chico State community Monday afternoon to notify everyone of Lencioni’s passing. His passions were skateboarding, being outdoors and water and snow sports. Faculty who worked with Lencioni described him as a warm person and an exceptional student. Dominic is forever a Wildcat.

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller.

Suspect — Michael Ames — was arrested on Wednesday on charges related to reckless driving and was later found to be in possession of a gun, the Chico Police Department stated in a press release. He was transported to the Butte County Jail for reckless driving, possession of a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm and driving on a suspended license.

This article was written by reporter Owen Daniels.

Students and faculty gathered in front of the Bell Memorial Union on Tuesday, as a man self-identified as Brother Matt yelled controversial religious rhetoric to the crowd. Students responded by praying, criticizing Brother Matt’s approach to his beliefs and pointing out that “we have our sins, you do too.”

This article was written by reporter and Spanish language editor Milca Elvira Chacon, sports editor Nathan Chiochios and opinion and features editor Callum Standish.

The Cross Cultural Leadership Center is hosting a pop-up pantry in Meriam Library room 172 in collaboration with the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry. There are three remaining pop-ups scheduled for this semester, the next of which will be Oct. 14.

This article was written by reporter Sophia MacKinnon.

A Chico man — Travis Patrick McCarty — was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court on charges related to the attempted murder of Butte County Sheriff officers. McCarty fired multiple shots from a 9mm pistol into the front of a patrol car. At least three of the shots hit the car and one shot went through the windshield. McCarty is being held without bail until his next court appearance on Oct. 3 to select dates for a jury trial.

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller.

Chico State canceled classes on Thursday after a campus-wide power outage hit at approximately 11:20 a.m. Students are encouraged to follow up with their professors for changes in assignments prior to the next class. All dorms, the Estom Jamani Dining Hall and the Wildcat Den have retained power and are expected to operate normal hours. It is unknown at this time when power will be restored.

This article was written by food and entertainment editor Nadia Hill, news editor Jessica Miller, layout editor Megan Gauer, copy editor Ellie Marty and multimedia editor Jenna McMahon.

Heather Hadwick, Republican farmer and business owner, is running against Tenessa Audette for California State Assembly District 1. Hadwick attended Chico State and received her Bachelor’s in agriculture science in 2002, then her Master’s in leadership and business management in 2016. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

Amid power outages most online campus services are working as normal. However the Eduroam Wifi may be spotty or offline in buildings without power, Internet Technology Support Services said in an email alert. The dining hall and dorm buildings still have power and WiFi is working in and around those spaces.

This article was written by sports editor Nathan Chiochios.

Classes remained canceled through Friday following an announcement issued by President Stephen Perez due to the power outage. Two performances are affected by the campus closure. “The Magic of Kevin Spencer: ‘Magic for Everyone!'” which has been relocated to Faith Lutheran Church and performances of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” which are canceled. Students were a mixture of confused and bored amidst the class cancellations.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

In the basement of the Performing Arts Center last Friday, the Pacific Islanders Club hula danced to the song “White Sandy Beach of Hawai’i” by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole. Anyone, whether they are Pacfica or not, is welcome to join the Pacific Islanders Club, said Keliani Adams, the president of the Pacific Islanders Club. They plan to host more events in the future that can be found on their Instagram page.

This article was written by reporter Chris Hutton and multimedia editor Jenna McMahon.

Proposition 5, one of 10 propositions coming to the California ballot this November, if passed will allow local infrastructure and housing bonds for low and middle-income Californians to be approved with a 55% vote. In order to make this possible, the vote would result in deleting portions of Section 18 of Article XVI and Section 1 of Article XIII A of the California State Constitution which limit state debt and require the two-thirds majority. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller.

