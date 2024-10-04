Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 27 to Oct. 4

From final reports on the Park Fire to potential candidates to updated city chambers security, here are this week’s –- Sept. 27 to Oct. 4 –- news stories:

Chico State held a forum Sept. 25 to discuss the updated free speech policy on campus with students and faculty. The new time, place and manner policy requires clubs to have tabling permits, designates free speech spaces on campus and establishes the creation of an action team and free speech facilitator roles. Students and faculty expressed concerns about their right to protest in support of Gaza and that free speech facilitators need to support students when there are conflicts on campus.

The Park fire reached 100% containment after burning 429,603 acres across Butte, Shasta, Plumas and Tehama counties. Starting in Bidwell Park, the Park Fire quickly became the fourth largest in California history with 709 structures destroyed, 54 damaged. Due to the work of firefighters from around the state, the fire resulted in zero injuries or fatalities. At the fire’s peak on Aug. 7, approximately 6,627 firefighters were working to stop the spread and reduce damages. Upper Bidwell Park is still working to reopen trails that have been damaged. The court case regarding the fire is still open and will hold its next hearing Oct. 17.

Chico State released its Annual Security and Fire Safety reports which use data from 2021-2023 to review the safety of campus. The report revealed that some crime numbers have risen including drug, weapons and liquor law arrests on campus, domestic violence and stalking.

Power was restored to campus Sept. 28 allowing classes to resume on Monday as normal. Students were notified that the power was back on through an email announcement sent by Chico State President Stephen Perez.

Registering to vote in California is easier than ever as long as you meet the requirements. Eligible voters can register online in less than fifteen minutes. Those under 18 can pre-register to vote online or in person. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

The California general election this November will have 10 new propositions. Proposition 6 would remove part of the original California Constitution that grants prisons and jails the ability to force those incarcerated to work or perform labor as punishment for crime. If passed, Prop 6 would prevent involuntary servitude and state prisons would not be allowed to force prisoners to work or punish them if they refused. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

The City of Chico installed new security detectors at the City Council Chambers that are set to begin operating Oct. 15. The system will require that everyone who enters the building have their bags checked and walk through the new security detectors. This process shouldn’t take more than 30 seconds per person and will be in conjunction with a new bag policy that limits bags to the size of an airplane carry-on.

Democrat Aaron Draper, Department of Media Arts, Design and Technology lecturer at Chico State, is running for California State Assembly District 3 against incumbent Republican James Gallagher. Draper has a degree in English from Chico State, a Master of Fine Arts from the Academy of Art in San Francisco, a Master in Legal Studies and a law degree from Cal Northern School of Law. He currently teaches photography at Chico State. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

Chico State has created an implementation plan and team, in response to the Cozen O’Connor report regarding Title IX, consisting of subcommittees. All CSU implementation plans will be reviewed and returned to universities and the finalized plans will be posted publicly along with status updates Dec. 1 and June 1 as stated on the CSU website.

Dale Bennett is running for Chico City Council District 3 this November against Monica McDaniel. Bennett has been endorsed by fellow city council candidate Michael O Brien, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, the Butte County Republican Party, the Chico Firefighters Association IAFF 2734 and the Chico Police Officers Association. The general election will take place on Nov. 5.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance met at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City on Tuesday to engage in what may be the final debate of the 2024 presidential campaign. Candidates discussed issues including abortion rights, the housing crisis, plans for the state of the economy, border policies and gun laws. Walz and Vance’s attacks were largely on opinions and actions of their respective running mates rather than personal attacks on each other.

James Gallagher is running for re-election to represent the California State Assembly District 3 in November against Chico State lecturer Aaron Draper. Gallagher earned a bachelor’s degree at University of California Berkeley and a law degree from University of California Davis. He currently lives in Sutter County with his wife and children. The general election will take place on Nov. 5.

Monica McDaniel is running for Chico City Council District 3 this November against current council member Dale Bennett. McDaniel earned a bachelor’s degree in art history at Chico State and went on to become a public-appointed official in 2009. McDaniel has been endorsed by Ann Schwab and Andy Holcombe, former Chico mayors, as well as the North State Labor Federation, North State Medicare 4 All and Chico Smart Growth Advocates. The general election will take place Nov. 5.

The California Conservation Corps sent out a media release Thursday notifying the community that they will be placing straw wattles and slit socks around properties and equipment damaged by the Park Fire. The barriers are meant to keep hazardous materials from spreading in creeks, streams and watersheds.

If passed, Prop 32 would raise minimum wage immediately to $17 and then to $18 starting Jan. 1 for employers with 26 employees or more. For employers with 25 or fewer employees, it would raise the minimum wage to $17 on Jan. 1, 2025, and $18 on Jan. 1, 2026.

